Football Betting Tips – Troyes v Brest preview & prediction

Troyes will be meeting Brest for the first time in Ligue 1 since 2013 at the Stade de l’Aube with the home side stuck in a relegation dogfight.

Troyes v Brest Match preview

ESTAC and Les Pirates both had to go through to the next round of Coupe de France through penalties and it was ESTAC who eventually lost to Ligue 2 side Nancy Lorraine. Laurent Batiles’ men won promotion last year and have been fighting for survival since then. They have won just once in their last seven league games and are likely to enter the new year with more problems.

Les Pirates though, have moved on from the previous season where they were fighting for survival. They did not start this campaign on a strong note either, failing to win once in the opening 11 games. However, since then they have turned a page. And even though they were thumped 4-0 by Montpellier in their previous league outing, Brestois are very close to a European spot.

Troyes v Brest Team News

Adil Rami has made his return from injury but the veteran is likely to start from the bench. Karim Azamoum’s season has ended while Metinho and Philippe Sandler will return in January.

The visitors will welcome back Brendan Chardonnet but Sebastien Cibois and Romain De Castillo are sidelined.

Troyes possible starting lineup:

Gallon; El Hajjam, Giraudon, Salmier; Kabore, Tardieu, Chavalerin, Kouame, Balde; Dingome, Ripart

Brest possible starting lineup:

Bizot; Pierre-Gabriel, Herelle, Chardonnet, Duverne; Faivre, Agoume, Belkebla, Honorat; Le Douaron, Mounie

Troyes v Brest Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Troyes v Brest from bet365:

Match Winner

Troyes: 11/8

Draw: 12/5

Brest: 19/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 42/41

Under 2.5: 10/11

Troyes v Brest Match Prediction

ESTAC are likely to end the season with defeat while Brest are likely to put on a show as they head into 2022 on a strong footing.

Predicted Final Score: Troyes 1-3 Brest

Best Bet: Brest to win at 19/10

Bet on Brest to win at 19/10 with bet365

How to watch Troyes v Brest Live Stream

