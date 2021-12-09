Football Betting Tips – Troyes v Bordeaux preview & prediction

15th place Troyes host 17th place Bordeaux in what looks set to be a relegation six-pointer at Stade de l’Aube on Sunday.

Watch and bet on Troyes vs Bordeaux live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 14:00 GMT on Sunday December 12. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Troyes v Bordeaux Match Preview

Troyes head into this encounter in massively poor form. ESTAC lost their previous league encounter to Lille 2-1 and have won just once in their last six games. They have defended poorly as well, conceding 10 goals and scoring just five.

Laurent Batlles’ men have a mountain to climb as they look to avoid relegation and will be hoping for a better showing against Bordeaux who have problems of their own.

The arrival of veteran tactician Vladimir Petkovic has done little to change the club’s fortunes. Les Girondins managed to hold Lyon to a 2-2 draw last time out but they have won only once in their last six league outings.

They’ve conceded 17 goals in the last six matches which does not make for a good reading for a side that has the ability to score goals but is mostly undone by a very porous backline.

Troyes v Bordeaux Team News

ESTAC are already without experienced midfielder Karim Azamoum who is expected to return late March next year. Youngster Metinho is also out for the entire season.

The absence of Paul Baysse through a cruciate ligament injury has impacted the club severely and the 33-year-old is still out for the time being. The visitors are also without star forward Josh Maja and Hu-jo Hwang who have missed 17 and 11 games respectively.

Troyes possible starting lineup

Gallon, Giraudon, Salmier, El Hajjam, Chavalerin, Tardieu, Kouame, Balde, Kabore, Dingome, Ripart

Bordeaxu possible starting lineup

Costil, Mangas, Gregersen, Mexer, Kwateng, Onana, Lacoux, Oudin, Elis, Niang, Adli

Troyes v Bordeaux Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Troyes v Bordeaux from bet365:

Match Winner

Troyes: 6/5

Draw: 5/2

Bordeaux: 11/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 10/11

Under 2.5: 1/1

Troyes v Bordeaux Match Prediction

While Troyes have not been in great form this season, their opponents have been far more woeful, defending with reckless abandon. Expect ESTAC to come away with a win.

Predicted final score: Troyes 3-1 Bordeaux

Best Bet: Troyes to win at 6/5

Bet on Troyes to win at 6/5 with bet365

How to watch Troyes vs Bordeaux Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Troyes v Bordeaux live online from 14:00 pm BST on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Troyes vs Bordeaux Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: