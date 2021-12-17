Football Betting Tips — Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

League leaders Trabzonspor will take on Hatayspor at the Medical Park Stadyumu on Saturday.

Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor Preview

Trabzonspor will enter this match on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Antalyaspor in their previous Super Lig match. However, they are easily leading the table, having 39 points from 16 matches.

Hatayspor, on the other hand, registered a 2-1 victory over Altay last week. They are now sitting third in the table, having claimed nine wins from 16 matches.

Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor Team News

Trabzonspor will not have the services of Gervinho, Anthony Nwakaeme and Huseyin Turkmen this weekend due to injury.

Meanwhile, Hatayspor will miss Adama Traore, Mehdi Boudjemaa and Kamil Ahmet Corekci on Saturday as they are currently nursing their injuries.

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup: Cakir; Trondsen, Hugo, Ie, Tokoz; Hamsik, Siopis; Sari, Omur, Djaniny; Cornelius

Hatayspor possible starting lineup: Mohamedi; Adekugbe, Falette, Kurucuk, Corekci; Sackey; Kaabi, Mert, Ribeiro, Lobzhanidze; Diouf

Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor from bet365:

Match-winner:

Trabzonspor – 3/4

Draw – 11/4

Hatayspor – 10/3

Total goals:

Over 2 – 3/4

Under 2– 3/1

Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor Prediction

Hatayspor have been struggling to perform well in the past few weeks. They have now lost three of their previous five Super Lig matches. Meanwhile, Trabzonspor have been exceptional this season as they have won 12 of their 16 league matches. Although they suffered a setback last week at Antalyaspor, odds favourite Trabzonspor are expected to win the match against Hatayspor.

Predicted final score: Trabzonspor 2-1 Hatayspor

Best Bet: Trabzonspor to win at 3/4.

