Football Betting Tips – Tottenham v West Ham preview & prediction

Tottenham and West Ham lock horns in a bitter London rivalry with a place in the EFL Cup semifinals up for grabs.

Tottenham v West Ham Match preview

Tottenham would be eager to seal a place in the last four and would be confident in their chances especially after holding more than just their own against Liverpool. Antonio Conte’s men had enough chances to win the game. Regardless, Harry Kane’s return to goalscoring ways would be a boost heading into this encounter.

The League Cup is Spurs’ best chance of winning a trophy and perhaps this could be their time.

However, they are now facing a West Ham side that is hellbent on achieving great things this season. David Moyes has transformed the Londoners into a team that can beat the very best in the league on its day. The Hammers have already beaten Spurs 1-0 in a league encounter this season so Moyes and co would be looking for a repeat of that victory.

The last time the Hammers won something was back in 1980 when they liftedthe FA Cup. However, recent performances have given fans hope of something good.

Tottenham v West Ham Team News

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg misses out due to injury along with Dane Scarlett, Bryan Gil and Pierluigi Gollini. Cristian Romero is a long-term absentee due to a thigh injury.

For the Hammers, Vladimir Coufal is suspended after he was controversially sent off in the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal. Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredericks are also out injured which means that Craig Dawson might be played out of position. Aaron Cresswell misses out along with Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Sanchez, Rodon, Davies; Tanganga, Winks, Skipp, Ndombele, Reguilon; Bergwijn, Kane

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Ashby, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Kral, Noble; Vlasic, Lanzini, Fornals; Yarmolenko

Tottenham v West Ham Match Prediction

While Spurs have turned the page on a horrible start to the season, the Hammers will offer stiff resistance. However, the return of Kane to goalscoring form is going to be the decisive factor

Predicted Final Score: Tottenham 2-1 West Ham

