After missing out on a midweek game vs Leicester City due to a COVID outbreak at the King Power, Tottenham Hotspur are back in action this Sunday against Liverpool, and 888sport is offering enhanced odds on either side emerging with a big win. To find out more about this exclusive promotion and get our football betting tips for the match, read on.

Join 888sport to get enhanced odds on Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

The majority of UK Premier League betting sites are broadcasting odds of around 17/4 on Antonio Conte’s Spurs winning their crunch Sunday encounter vs Liverpool, and 8/15 odds on Jurgen Klopp’s side returning north with another win.

However, at 888sport, it’s possible to get enhanced odds on both sides winning. The bookmaker is offering Spurs at 33/1 and Liverpool at 8/1!

A £5 bet on Spurs grabbing an unexpected home win vs Liverpool at regular 17/4 odds would payout £26.25 (including the £5 stake). But, by placing the same wager using 888Sport’s enhanced 33/1 odds, the payout reaches £170 – that’s the £26.25 payout for placing a winning bet, plus £143.75 in Free Bets to spend at the site.

Football Betting Tips: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool – How to get 33/1 odds on Spurs and 8/1 on Liverpool at 888sport

To bet using enhanced 33/1 odds on a Tottenham Hotspur win on Sunday or 8/1 on Liverpool at 888sport, just follow these steps:

Click here to go to 888sport.com Sign up for a new betting account Deposit £10 using promotional code: 888ODDS Wager £5 (max) on either side to win at normal odds If your bet wins, 888sport will payout on the regular odds as per normal, and deposit the extra winnings from the enhanced odds into your account as free bets.

Click here to get 33/1 odds on Spurs or 8/1 on Liverpool to win at 888sport

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Betting Tips: Why bet on Liverpool to win?

Since Antonio Conte arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, things have improved for Spurs. Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and co. have won three EPL games in a row, scoring seven goals and conceding just once – the latter defensive stat being a hallmark of all great Conte-teams.

As such – and with 33/1 odds on offer at 888sport, you could be forgiven for backing Spurs to put a dent in Liverpool’s title ambitions come Sunday.

We, however, would urge you to take the easier money on this one and back Liverpool to emerge with the three points. Here’s why:

Liverpool have beaten Spurs in seven successive games

Liverpool have won away to Tottenham in each of their last four visits to London

Since losing to West Ham in the Premier League, Klopp’s Liverpool have won eight games on the bounce, scoring 21 goals and conceding just three

Click here to get 8/1 odds on Liverpool to win vs Spurs at 888sport