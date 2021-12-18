Football Betting Tips — Torino vs Hellas Verona Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Serie A continues on Sunday as Torino will take on Hellas Verona at the Olimpico di Torino.

Torino vs Hellas Verona Preview

Torino will enter this match on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia. The Maroons conceded two goals at the Luigi Ferraris to get themselves out of the competition. They are currently 13th in the league standings, having secured 22 points from 17 matches.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, have now picked up back-to-back defeats across all competitions. They were outclassed by Atalanta at the weekend before Empoli also triumphed over them in the Coppa Italia. Verona are now 11th in the table with 23 points.

Torino vs Hellas Verona Team News

Torino have several injury woes at the moment, with Koffi Djidji, Andrea Belotti, Simone Verdi, Simone Edera, Ben Lhassine Kone all sidelined.

Meanwhile, Hellas Verona will be without Koray Gunter, Gianluca Frabotta, Pawel Dawidowicz, Nikola Kalinic as they all are nursing their injuries.

Torino possible starting lineup: Milinkovic; Izzo, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Pobega, Vojvoda; Praet, Pjaca; Sanabria

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup: Montipo; Casale, Ceccherini, Magnani; Faraoni, Tameze, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak, Caprari; Simeone

Torino vs Hellas Verona Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Torino vs Hellas Verona from bet365:

Match-winner:

Torino – 6/5

Draw – 12/5

Verona – 23/10

Total goals:

Over 2 – 23/25

Under 2– 5/2

Torino vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Torino and Hellas Verona look equally matched, with just a point and a place separating the two sides in the table. A draw looks a likely outcome on Sunday at the Olimpico di Torino.

Predicted final score: Torino 1-1 Hellas Verona

