Football Betting Tips — Torino vs Bologna Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Serie A continues this weekend as Torino will take on Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on Sunday.

Watch and bet on Udinese vs AC Milan live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 12:30 pm BST on Sunday December 12. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Torino vs Bologna Preview

Torino will enter this match on the back of a 1-1 draw at Cagliari in their previous Serie A match. That was their second consecutive league draw after the Maroons also played out a 2-2 draw against Empoli. They are currently 13th in the league standings, having won five of their 16 matches.

Bologna, on the other hand, bounced back strongly to their league defeat and claimed a 1-0 victory over Spezia in their previous match, with Marko Arnautovic earning his name on the scoresheet. Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side are currently sitting ninth in the table and have won four of their previous six Serie A matches.

Torino vs Bologna Team News

Torino have several players on the sidelines, with Koffi Djidji, Andrea Belotti, Simone Verdi, Simone Edera, and Karol Linetty all injured. Meanwhile, Bologna will not be able to call upon the services of Marko Arnautovic, Jerdy Schouten, Kingsley Michael and Ibrahima Mbaye as they are all injured.

Torino possible starting lineup: Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Praet, Vojvoda; Brekalo, Pjaca; Sanabria

Bologna possible starting lineup: Skorupski; Silvestri, Soumaoro, Medel, Theate, Hickey; Soriano, Svanberg, Vignato; Barrow, Sansone

Torino vs Bologna Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Torino vs Bologna from bet365:

Match-winner:

Torino – 6/5

Draw – 9/4

Bologna – 5/2

Total goals:

Over 2 – 103/100

Under 2– 9/4

Torino vs Bologna Prediction

Torino and Bologna look evenly matched for the upcoming match at Stadio Olimpico di Torino. The Maroons are unbeaten in their last four home matches. However, Bologna have also registered two victories in their previous two away fixtures. A high-scoring draw seems to be the most likely result on Sunday.

Predicted final score: Torino 2-2 Bologna

Best Bet: Torino to win at 6/5.

Get Torino to win at 6/5 with bet365

How to watch Torino vs Bologna Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Torino vs Bologna live online from 12:30 pm BST on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Torino vs Bologna Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: