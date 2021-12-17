Football Betting Tips – Tondela v Pacos preview & prediction

Tondela and Pacos would both be eyeing a crucial win as they prepare to take on each other at the Estadio Joao Cardoso.

Watch and bet on Tondela v Pacos live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 15:30 GMT on Saturday December 18. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Tondela v Pacos Match preview

Tondela had finally moved on from a shaky start to the Primeira Liga but then got hammered 5-2 at the hands of Vitoria de Guimaraes. Pako Ayestaran knows that his team has enough quality to stay relegation-trouble-free in the coming week. However, in order for that to happen, they need to find a tonic to their defensive ailments that has seen them concede 28 goals in 13 games.

Jorge Simao’s men on the other hand, narrowly lost to Gil Vicente last week. They’re currently on a five game winless streak which has pushed them closer to the relegation zone.

Tondela v Pacos Team News

Jota Goncalves is still out of action while Spanish defender Jose Hernando saw red last time out which means that the defender will watch the game from the stands.

The visitors are still without Joao Vigario whose knee injury appears to be very serious.

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Trigueira; Khacef, Quaresma, Sagnan, Almeida; Dantas, Undabarrena, Pedro; Agra, Dadashov, Murillo

Pacos de Ferreira possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Antunes, Maracas, Lima, Silva; Pires, Ibrahim, Carlos; Silva, Ze Uilton, Denilson

Tondela v Pacos Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Tondela v Pacos from bet365:

Match Winner

Tondela: 11/8

Draw: 2/1

Pacos: 9/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 21/20

Under 2.5: 4/5

Tondela v Pacos Match Prediction

The visitors might have their own problems to deal with but Tondela’s inability to keep a clean sheet is going to impact their ability to get all three points.

Predicted Final Score: Tondela 1-1 Pacos

Best Bet: Both sides to draw at 2/1

Bet on Both sides to draw at 2/1 with bet365

How to watch Tondela v Pacos Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Tondela v Pacos live online from 15:30 pm BST on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Tondela v Pacos Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: