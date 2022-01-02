Football Betting Tips – Tondela v Moreirense preview & prediction

Moreirense will be eager to start the new year with a bang as they take on Tondela at the Estadio Joao Cardoso.
Watch and bet on Tondela v Moreirense live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 20:15 GMT on Monday January 3. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
Tondela v Moreirense Match preview
The game is set to be a relegation six-pointer with both teams slightly above the automatic relegation spots. However, the home side would be eager to get back to winning ways after losing 3-0 to highflying Gil Vicente. On a run of four defeats, Pako Ayestaran has his work cutout for him and he will be expecting his defenders to be more stable.
The visitors on the other hand, beat Etoril Praia 1-0 last Tuesday thanks to a Rafael Martins goal. Os verdes e brancos haven’t won away from home so far this season so perhaps it is time for this run to end.
Tondela v Moreirense Team News
Simone Muratore remains sidelined due to injury. Jota Goncalves hasn’t been in action since September.
The visitors will be without Godfried Frimpong and Pablo Santos.
Tondela possible starting lineup:
Trigueira; Khacef, Quaresma, Sagnan, Almeida; Dantas, Undabarrena, Pedro; Agra, Dadashov, Anjos
Moreirense possible starting lineup:
Kewin; Rosic, Vitoria, Jorge; Conte, Jambor, Mane, Soares, Santos, Martins. Silva
Tondela v Moreirense Betting Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Tondela v Moreirense from bet365:
Match Winner
Tondella: 11/8
Draw: 12/5
Moreirense: 7/4
Total Goals
Over 2.5: 21/20
Under 2.5: 5/6
Tondela v Moreirense Match Prediction
Both teams have been underwhelming this season and this time around, we are likely to see a very cagey affair that could end goalless.
Predicted Final Score: Tondela 0- 0 Moreirense
Best Bet: Draw at 12/5
Bet on Draw at 12/5 with bet365
How to watch Tondela v Moreirense Live Stream
- Go to bet365.com
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of £5 or more
- Watch Tondela v Moreirense live online from 20:15 pm BST on Monday.
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.
Tondela v Moreirense Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365
Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.
To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the bet365 website
- Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
- Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
- Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled