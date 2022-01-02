Football Betting Tips – Tondela v Moreirense preview & prediction

Moreirense will be eager to start the new year with a bang as they take on Tondela at the Estadio Joao Cardoso.

Watch and bet on Tondela v Moreirense live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 20:15 GMT on Monday January 3. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Tondela v Moreirense Match preview

The game is set to be a relegation six-pointer with both teams slightly above the automatic relegation spots. However, the home side would be eager to get back to winning ways after losing 3-0 to highflying Gil Vicente. On a run of four defeats, Pako Ayestaran has his work cutout for him and he will be expecting his defenders to be more stable.

The visitors on the other hand, beat Etoril Praia 1-0 last Tuesday thanks to a Rafael Martins goal. Os verdes e brancos haven’t won away from home so far this season so perhaps it is time for this run to end.

Tondela v Moreirense Team News

Simone Muratore remains sidelined due to injury. Jota Goncalves hasn’t been in action since September.

The visitors will be without Godfried Frimpong and Pablo Santos.

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Trigueira; Khacef, Quaresma, Sagnan, Almeida; Dantas, Undabarrena, Pedro; Agra, Dadashov, Anjos

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Kewin; Rosic, Vitoria, Jorge; Conte, Jambor, Mane, Soares, Santos, Martins. Silva

Tondela v Moreirense Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Tondela v Moreirense from bet365:

Match Winner

Tondella: 11/8

Draw: 12/5

Moreirense: 7/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 21/20

Under 2.5: 5/6

Tondela v Moreirense Match Prediction

Both teams have been underwhelming this season and this time around, we are likely to see a very cagey affair that could end goalless.

Predicted Final Score: Tondela 0- 0 Moreirense

Best Bet: Draw at 12/5

Bet on Draw at 12/5 with bet365

How to watch Tondela v Moreirense Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Tondela v Moreirense live online from 20:15 pm BST on Monday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Tondela v Moreirense Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: