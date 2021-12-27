Football Betting Tips – Tondela v Gil Vicente preview & prediction

Tondela will be looking to build on their Taca de Portugal success when they take on Gil Vicente at the Estadio Joao Cardoso on Tuesday night.

Tondela v Gil Vicente Match preview

Following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Pacos de Ferriera a couple of weeks ago, the hosts are on a run of three games without a win. They’re currently stuck in 15th place in the league standings. A lot of their troubles are down to issues at the back which has seen them concede 29 goals already. But after a 3-1 win over Estoril Praia in the Taca de Portugal quarterfinal, Pako Ayestaran will be looking to build on it.

Gil Vicente on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Sporting Lisbon last time out. The defeat ended a two-game winning streak. Ricardo Soares knows that he can help his team move further up the table at the expense of a side they haven’t defeated in three of the last four games.

Tondela v Gil Vicente Team News

The hosts will be without Jota Goncalves but the return of Jose Hernando will be a major boost.

Vicente meanwhile, will be missing Joao Afonso who has been out since April due to a serious injury. Matheus Bueno will replace Kanya Fujimoto who saw red in the defeat to Sporting Lisbon.

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Frelih; Hackman, Silva, Fernandes, Talocha; Aburjania, Pedrinho, Bueno; Murilo, Navarro, Lino

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Trigueira; Khacef, Quaresma, Sagnan, Almeida; Dantas, Undabarrena, Pedro; Agra, Dadashov, Anjos

Tondela v Gil Vicente Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Tondela v Gil Vicente from bet365:

Match Winner

Tondela: 11/5

Draw: 12/5

Gil Vicente: 5/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 11/10

Under 2.5: 4/5

Tondela v Gil Vicente Match Prediction

We predict a win for the away side who have been very good away from home and have extra motivation to chase a place in European football next year.

Predicted Final Score: Tondela 0-1 Gil Vicente

Best Bet: Gil Vicente to win at 5/4

