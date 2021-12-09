Football Betting Tips – Strasbourg v Marseille preview & prediction

Strasbourg host Olympique Marseille at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday night with the hosts looking to extend their winning run.

Strasbourg v Marseille Match Preview

The hosts are flying high on confidence at the moment following their 3-0 win over Nice. The win was unexpected but well-deserved. Should they win against Jorge Sampaoli’s men, the home side will be on a three-game unbeaten run.

The home side will be relying on in-form Ludovic Ajorque who has scored nine goals in the league.

For Marseille, the game could not have come at a worse time. Les Phoceens succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Brest on Sunday but they are also eyeing a third win on the trot on the road. Sampaoli’s men are in third place at the moment and have a game in hand which means that a win would put some distance between them and the chasing pack as the race for the final Champions League spot heats up.

Strasbourg v Marseille Team News

Strasbourg will be without Maxime Le Marchand and Lebo Mothiba.

For OM, there are no injury concerns. However, Leonardo Balerdi is a booking away from suspension.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup

Sels, Nyamasi, Djiku, Perrin, Guilbert, Caci, Sissoko, Bellegarde, Thomasson, Diallo, Ajorque

Marseille possible starting lineup

Lopez, Peres, Gonzalez, Saliba, Rongier, Kamara, de la Fuente, Harit, Gerson, Guendouzi, Payet

Strasbourg v Marseille Match Prediction

While the home side have been in fine form of late, Marseille might prove to be a tough nut to crack. The Phoceens will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Predicted final score: Strasbourg 2-2 Marseille

