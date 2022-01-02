Football Betting Tips – Stoke v Preston North End preview & prediction

Stoke host Preston North End on Monday afternoon with an aim to get closer to the Championship playoff spot.

Stoke v Preston North End Match preview

After losing 2-1 to Derby County in their last outing, the Potters would be looking to start the new year on a more positive note. Michael O’Neill’s men have lost three of their last five games in the Championship and need to find their form. They haven’t scored freely either with seven in last eight games showing why they’re in a bit of a fix.

Ryan Lowe’s appointment at PNE has coincided with a three-weak gap due to coronavirus cases. However, North End need to move away as further away from a potential relegation fight as possible. They’ve been woeful away from home, something that has contributed to their 15th place in the league standings.

Stoke v Preston North End Team News

Steven Fletcher is likely to be handed a start while Sam Surridge could be back in the fold. The same goes for Jordan Thompson who might make the bench.

The visitors have a fair amount of COVID-19 cases so it remains to be seen which players could be in contention for Monday’s game.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Davies; Wilmot, Batth, Fox; Smith, Clucas, Allen, Vrancic, Tymon; Surridge, Fletcher

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes; McCann, Browne, Whiteman, Earl; Johnson; Riis Jakobsen, Maguire

Stoke v Preston North End Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Stoke v Preston North End from bet365:

Match Winner

Stoke: 23/20

Draw: 9/4

Preston: 13/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 11/8

Under 2.5: 13/19

Stoke v Preston North End Match Prediction

With PNE having quite a lot of players who might miss out, onus is on the Potters to return to winning ways.

Predicted Final Score: Stoke 1-0 PNE

Best Bet: Potters to win at 23/20

Bet on Stoke to win at 23/20 with bet365

How to watch Stoke v Preston North End Live Stream

