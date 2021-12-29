Football Betting Tips – Stoke v Derby preview & prediction

Stoke return to football after a 19-day gap when they host rock bottom Derby County whose fate is already sealed.

Stoke v Derby Match preview

Michael O’Neill’s men made a strong start to the month after amassing four points from the games against QPR and Boro. However, all the good work and the momentum gained was lost after several off their games were postponed.

While players did end up getting a lot of rest, they will be out of match practice. However, with an easier fixture list ahead, the Potters have ever chance of moving into the top six of the league table and fight for promotion.

The Rams on the other hand, are in a state of flux at the moment. Relegation is looming large, especially after they were docked 21 points. Wayne Rooney will be looking to finally welcome new owners at the club which might help him add a few new faces in January.

The Rams registered wins over Blackpool and West Brom which is an encouraging sign. However, it still appears a little too late for a club that has been dealt a cruel hand after years of mismanagement by the previous owners.

Stoke v Derby Team News

Stoke have a clean bill of health for this encounter since most of the players have recovered from coronavirus.

For the Rams, Collin Kazim-Richards is likely to return to the starting XI.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Davies; Wilmot, Batth, Fox; Smith, Clucas, Allen, Vrancic, Tymon; Campbell, Fletcher

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Allsop; Byrne, Jagielka, Davies; Ebosele, Thompson, Bird, Forsyth; Knight, Kazim-Richards, Jozwiak

Stoke v Derby Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Stoke v Derby from bet365:

Match Winner

Stoke: 4/6

Draw: 11/4

Derby: 9/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/10

Under 2.5: 7/10

Stoke v Derby Match Prediction

Derby have been in excellent form in recent weeks and we expect them to hold their own against the Potters who would need to find their rhythm quickly.

Predicted Final Score: Stoke 1-1 Derby

Best Bet: Draw at 11/4

