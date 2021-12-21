Football Betting Tips – St Mirren v Celtic preview & prediction

Relegation threatened St Mirren take on title chasing Celtic in a league encounter where goals are a guarantee

St Mirren v Celtic Match preview

The Buddies have won just once at home this season and with relegation looking like a distinct possibility, Jim Goodwin would be hoping to see his team at least stem the flow of goals. The hosts have conceded 29 goals already in the league and they will be put to the task by the Hoops who are flying high.

Ange Postecoglou’s men won the Scottish League Cup a few days ago and Kyogo Furuhashi was the star of the game, scoring a second half brace. This was the team’s seventh win in a row. Celtic would now be looking to keep winning games in a bid to close the gap on Rangers who lead them by seven points.

St Mirren v Celtic Team News

Conor McCarthy is still dealing with an ankle injury and the central defender misses out.

For the away side, Carl Starfelt is suspended. James Forrest and David Turnbull are out injured. However, Furuhashi will be looking to add more goals to his tally as he looks to help his club fight for the league title.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Alnwick; Shaughnessy, Dunne, Fraser; Millar, Flynn, Power, Tanser; McGrath, Kiltie; Main

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Hart; Taylor, Scales, Carter-Vickers, Juranovic; McGregor, Johnston, Rogic, Abada, Bitton; Furuhashi

St Mirren v Celtic Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for St Mirren v Celtic from bet365:

Match Winner

St Mirren: 16/1

Draw: 11/2

Celtic: 1/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 59/100

Under 2.5: 29/20

St Mirren v Celtic Match Prediction

With the hosts being woeful in defense, we expect a massacre at the St Mirren Park.

Predicted Final Score: St Mirren 0-4 Celtic

Best Bet: Over 2.5 goals at 59/100

How to watch St Mirren v Celtic Live Stream

