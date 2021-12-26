Football Betting Tips – St Johnstone v Celtic preview & prediction

It is time for Celtic to return to winning ways as they take on beleaguered St Johnstone who are stuck at the bottom of the league standings.

St Johnstone v Celtic Match preview

After winning only three games in the entire campaign so far, St. Johnstone are in a heap of trouble. Heading into the Boxing Day, the Saints have not won in over two months and managed just two goals in eight games. Callum Davidson knows that he is up against it and needs to find a way to turn things around.

However, the Scottish giants will not be in any mood to grant wishes to their beleaguered opponents tonight. They dropped two crucial points against St Mirren which has extended Rangers’ lead at the top of the league standings.

St Johnstone v Celtic Team News

The likes of Shaun Rooney, Zander Clark, Chris Kane and Eetu Vertaianen miss out due to COVID while David Wotherspoon is out for the season.

Celtic will be without Joe Hart, Kyogo Furuhashi, James Forest, Jota and David Turnbull.

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Parish; Brown, Dendoncker, Gordon, McCart, Booth; Bryson, Davidson, Butterfield; O’Halloran, May

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Bain; Scales, Welsh, Carter-Vickers, Ralston; Bitton, Moffat, McGregor, Rogic, Johnston; Abada

St Johnstone v Celtic Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for St Johnstone v Celtic from bet365:

Match Winner

St Johnstone: 10/1

Draw: 5/1

Celtic: 1/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 9/11

Under 2.5: 11/10

St Johnstone v Celtic Match Prediction

Expect a cake walk for the Hoops who should not have any problems dispatching the Saints.

Predicted Final Score: St Johnstone 0-3 Celtic

Best Bet: Celtic to win at 1/4

