Football Betting Tips – Sporting v Portimonense preview & prediction

Sporting know that they cannot afford any slipups when they take on Portimonense on Wednesday night.

Sporting v Portimonense Match preview

The reigning champions are level on points with FC Porto who play Benfica on Thursday night. However, Ruben Amorim’s side have done an admirable job this season. They’re currently undefeated and after ending their 19-year wait for domestic success, are eager to add another trophy to their haul.

Defensively, the Lisbon giants have been very good while goals continue to flow for them.

Paulo Sergio’s men were held to a 1-1 draw by Arouca in their previous league encounter. However, they’ve been doing very well in recent weeks and are unbeaten in six of their last seven outings in all competitions.

They’re in sixth place in the league standings and have every chance of playing in Europe next season. However, Os Alvinegros have a daunting task ahead.

Sporting v Portimonense Team News

Ruben Vinagre misses out due to an ankle injury and there are concerns over Zouhair Feddal’s fitness after he left the pitch with a muscular problem during his team’s 3-0 win over Benfica in the Taca de Portugal. Luis Neto is also out due to suspension.

For the visitors, Shoya Nakajima is likely to sit out due to a muscle problem.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Adan; Coates, Inacio, Reis; Esgaio, Braganca, Ugarte, Nunes; Goncalves, Sarabia; Paulinho

Portimonense possible starting lineup:

Samuel; Possignolo, Pedrao, Rocha; Cande, Fernandes, Carlinhos, Luquinha; Morte, Aponza, Fabricio

Sporting v Portimonense Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sporting v Portimonense from bet365:

Match Winner

Sporting: 3/10

Draw: 17/4

Portimonense: 10/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 5/6

Under 2.5: 42/41

Sporting v Portimonense Match Prediction

While Portimonense will head into this encounter with confidence, the reigning Portuguese champions are way too good to be thrown in a corner. A routine win for the home side is anticipated.

Predicted Final Score: Sporting 3-1 Portimonense

Best Bet: SportingCP to win at 3/10

