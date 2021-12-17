Football Betting Tips — Spezia vs Empoli Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Empoli will be looking to continue their good run in the Serie A when they take on Spezia at the Stadio Alberto Picco this weekend.

Watch and bet on Spezia vs Empoli live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 3:00 pm BST on Sunday December 19. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Spezia vs Empoli Preview

Spezia have been enduring a difficult run at the moment. They have lost five of their previous six matches across all competitions and are currently 17th in the league table with 12 points. Thiago Motta’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat at Roma in their last Serie A match.

Empoli, on the other hand, have been impressive in the Italian top-flight recently. The Blues have won three of their last four league matches, with their latest victory coming against Napoli. Patrick Cutrone popped up with the winner to seal full points for Empoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

Spezia vs Empoli Team News

Spezia will not be able to avail the services of Jacopo Sala who sustained an injury against Roma.

Empoli boss Aurelio Andreazzoli made many changes for the Coppa Italia but now he should restore the team that won at Napoli. The Italian boss will not be able to call upon the services of Nicolas Haas who is currently injured.

Spezia possible starting lineup: Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Kovalenko, Kiwior, Maggiore; Reca; Manaj, Nzola

Empoli possible starting lineup: Vicario; Stojanovic, Ismajli, Luperto, Parisi; Henderson, Stulac, Zurkowski; Bajrami; Pinamonti, Cutrone

Spezia vs Empoli Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Spezia vs Empoli from bet365:

Match-winner:

Spezia – 13/8

Draw – 11/4

Empoli – 29/20

Total goals:

Over 2 – 3/5

Under 2– 37/10

Spezia vs Empoli Prediction

Empoli have been spectacular in the previous few Serie A matches. Their good run includes victories over Fiorentina, Udinese and Napoli. The Blues will be looking to pick up another win when they take on Spezia who are battling relegation. And with top football betting sites, Empoli should win on Sunday.

Predicted final score: Spezia 1-2 Empoli

Best Bet: Empoli to win at 29/20.

Get Empoli to win at 29/20 with bet365

How to watch Spezia vs Empoli Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Spezia vs Empoli live online from 3:00 pm BST on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Spezia vs Empoli Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: