Football Betting Tips – Spezia v Verona preview & prediction

Spezia take on Hellas Verona on Thursday afternoon, eager for a crucial win that will take them further away from the relegation zone.

Spezia v Verona Match preview

With a five point lead over Genoa who are in 18th place, Thiago Motta’s men have a chance to stay afloat by the end of the season. I Aquilotti are playing with more belief in recent weeks and pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Italian football when they beat Napoli 1-0 away from home. They have a manageable run of games ahead apart from the trip to AC Milan.

Hellas on the other hand, won 4-0 the last time these two teams met. Igor Tudor’s men are in 12th place in the league standings. However, they have a chance of moving closer to a European spot if they manage to show more consistency.

Spezia v Verona Team News

The hosts will be without Rey Manaj due to COVID-19 along with M’Bala Nzola.

Ebrima Colley has left to represent Gambia at the AFCON.

Hellas will be without Martin Hongla who is at an AFCON for Cameroon. Giangiacomo Magnani has returned from suspension but might miss out after testing positive for COVID-19 during the Christmas period.

Spezia possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Maggiore, Kiwior, Bastoni, Reca; Agudelo, Antiste

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Tameze, Casale, Sutalo; Faraoni, Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic; Lasagna, Caprari; Simeone

Spezia v Verona Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Spezia v Verona from bet365:

Match Winner

Spezia: 19/10

Draw: 9/4

Verona: 6/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 17/20

Under 2.5: 51/50

Spezia v Verona Match Prediction

Although it might be difficult, Motta’s charges head into this encounter with confidence. Another surprise win could be on the cards.

Predicted Final Score: Spezia 1-0 Hellas

Best Bet: Home side to win at 19/10

