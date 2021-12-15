Football Betting Tips – Spezia v Lecce preview & prediction

Spezia will be hoping to avoid elimination from the Coppa Italia at the hands of Lecce but recent record gives a grim outlook

Watch and bet on Spezia v Lecce live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 17:00 GMT on Thursday December 16. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Spezia v Lecce Match preview

Thiago Motta knows that his side needs to return to winning ways soon if they want to avoid the drop. The Aquilotti are winless in four games and their recent defeat came at the hands of Roma. With just two points separating them from the bottom three, the Liguria club is in trouble.

However, a good run in the Coppa Italia might help boost confidence.

Lecce have proven to be one of the most impressive sides in Serie B this time around. They’re currently in third place in the league standings and only recently saw their 15 game unbeaten streak come to an end. Marco Baroni would definitely be eyeing a Serie A scalp as he looks to guide his team back to topflight Italian football.

Spezia v Lecce Team News

For the home side, Jacopo Sala is set to miss out while the likes of Dmitrios Nikolaou and Emmanuel Gyasi are likely to be rested.

The visitors are prioritizing league over cup competition but the manager is unlikely to make wholescale changes.

Spezia possible starting lineup:

Zoet; Amian, Erlic, Hristov; Ferrer, Kovalenko, Maggiore, Verde, Reca; Manaj, Strelec

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Gabriel; Gendrey, Dermaku, Bjarnason, Barreca; Gargiulo, Blin, Majer; Listkowski, Olivieri, Di Mariano

Spezia v Lecce Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Spezia v Lecce from bet365:

Match Winner

Spezia: 1/1

Draw: 12/5

Lecce: 23/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 36/50

Under 2.5: 6/5

Spezia v Lecce Match Prediction

Spezia might be a Serie A outfit but their recent run of form could be their undoing against a Lecce said that is chasing promotion and might even have a memorable cup run in the process.

Predicted Final Score: Spezia 0-1 Lecce

Best Bet: Lecce to win at 23/10

Bet on Lecce to win at 23/10 with bet365

How to watch Spezia v Lecce Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Spezia v Lecce live online from 17:00 pm BST on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Spezia v Lecce Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: