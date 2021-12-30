Football Betting Tips – Sheffield v Middlesbrough preview & prediction

Sheffield and Middlesbrough battle it out in their first game of the new year with both sides eager to make a fresh start

Watch and bet on Sheffield v Middlesbrough live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 12:30 GMT on Saturday January 1. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Sheffield v Middlesbrough Match preview

Paul Heckingbottom has done a great job since his appointment in late November. The Blades have won all three games in the league since then and the latest win over Fulham showed just how far this team has come. They might look well off the pace when it comes to Premier League promotion, but with a three game advantage over their opponents, United should be in a great state of mind.

Chris Wilder returns to play against a club that he helped achieve promotion to the Premier League a few years back. Under him, Boro have not scored a lot of goals but their ability to defend well is the reason why they’re in fifth place and also have an outside chance of automatic promotion.

Sheffield v Middlesbrough Team News

Ben Davies is set to return to the fore while David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie have also returned.

Johnny Howson missed the trip to Blackpool and will have to pass a medical before being named in the Boro squad.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Davies; Bogle, Norwood, Hourihane, Stevens; McGoldrick, N’Diaye; Sharp

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Dijksteel, Bamba, Fry; Jones, Crooks, McNair, Tavernier, Taylor; Watmore, Sporar

Sheffield v Middlesbrough Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sheffield v Middlesbrough from bet365:

Match Winner

Sheffield: 11/10

Draw: 23/10

Boro: 5/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 6/5

Under 2.5: 13/7

Sheffield v Middlesbrough Match Prediction

Both teams seem to be evenly matched for this encounter and no one would want to start off 2022 with a defeat. A draw could be on the cards.

Predicted Final Score: Sheffield 1-1 Boro

Best Bet: Draw at 23/10

Bet on Draw at 23/10 with bet365

How to watch Sheffield v Middlesbrough Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Sheffield v Middlesbrough live online from 12:30 pm BST on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Sheffield v Middlesbrough Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: