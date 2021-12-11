Football Betting Tips – Sheffield United v QPR preview & prediction

Sheffield take on QPR on Monday evening knowing that another win is going to get them close to a playoff position.

Sheffield v QPR Match preview

The Blades decided to party ways with Slavisa Jokanovic following their win over Reading and replaced him with Paul Heckingbottom. What initially seemed like a risky move, now appears to be a great decision. The team from Yorkshire have registered two wins on the trot under the new manager.

QPR on the other hand, are in a good position in the league standings and if they continue playing consistently, can even dream of automatic promotion. However, Mark Warburton saw his side lose to Stoke last weekend. Nonetheless, the Rs should take comfort from the fact that they have won four of their recent six games.

Sheffield v QPR Team News

The Blades are unlikely to change the team that did ever so well against Cardiff. However, Rhyan Brewster is out injured. John Fleck is back in training after collapsing against Reading in late November.

Lyndon Dykes is getting back to full fitness after sustaining an ankle injury but is likely to start the game for the visitors. Sam Field is likely to start as a left wing-back ahead of Moses Odubajo.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Davies; Bogle, Norwood, Hourihane, Stevens; Gibbs-White, McGoldrick; Sharp

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Dieng; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet; Kakay, Dozzell, Johansen, Field; Chair, Willock; Gray

Sheffield v QPR Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sheffield v QPR from bet365:

Match Winner

Sheffield: 17/20

Draw: 13/5

QPR: 16/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/14

Under 2.5: 20/21

Sheffield v QPR Match Prediction

Both teams have experienced a massive turnaround in their respective fortunes which means that they will be equally competitive on Monday night. However, a draw seems to be a logical conclusion for this encounter.

Predicted Final Score: Sheffield 1-1 QPR

Best Bet: Both teams to draw at 13/5

