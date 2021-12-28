Football Betting Tips – Sheffield United v Hull preview & prediction

Sheffield United will be pushing for a playoff pace in the coming weeks and on Wednesday night, they have a chance to do so against Hull.

Watch and bet on Sheffield United v Hull live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:45 GMT on Wednesday December 29. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Join 888sport and enter bonus code BOX45 to get £45 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on any football match.

Sheffield United v Hull Match preview

Following the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic, the Blades have been in fine form. Paul Heckingbottom has won his first three games as manager and last time out, they beat league leaders Fulham 1-0.

However, they have been a little off at home so need to ensure that they continue their recent ascent.

The Tigers on the other hand, haven’t won in their last three games which came after a run of four successive wins. Grant McCann’s men have been decent in the last few weeks but perhaps the game against the Blades might not be that straightforward.

Sheffield United v Hull Team News

David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie are back in contention after recovering from coronavirus. Ben Davies is set to return after missing out the previous game due to personal reasons. Morgan Gibbs-White could be a touch and go after complaining of a knee issue against Fulham.

Hull will be missing the services of Josh Emmanuel while the upcoming game might be Keane Lewis-Potter’s last at the club ahead of the transfer window.

Shefield United possible starting lineup:

Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Norwood, Hourihane, Stevens; McGoldrick; Ndiaye, Sharp

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Bernard, McLoughlin, Greaves; Longman, Docherty, Smallwood, Lewis-Potter; Honeyman; Wilks, Magennis

Sheffield United v Hull Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sheffield United v Hull from bet365:

Match Winner

Sheffield United: 11/20

Draw: 3/1

Hull: 11/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 11/10

Under 2.5: 5/6

Sheffield United v Hull Match Prediction

The Blades are in fine form at the moment and they are set to register another win over a team that has struggled in front of goal this season.

Predicted Final Score: Shefield 3-0 Hull

Best Bet: Blades to win at 11/20

Bet on Blades to win at 11/20 with bet365

How to watch Sheffield United v Hull Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Sheffield United v Hull live online from 19:45 pm BST on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Sheffield United v Hull Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: