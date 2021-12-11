Football Betting Tips — Sassuolo vs Lazio Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Lazio will be looking to claim back-to-back Serie A wins when they take on Sassuolo at the Stadio Città del Tricolore on Sunday.

Sassuolo vs Lazio Preview

Sassuolo will come into this match on the back of a 2-2 draw at Spezia in their previous Serie A match. Rey Manaj and Emmanuel Gyasi scored a goal each for the home side but Sassuolo managed to secure a point after Giacomo Raspadori earned a brace. The Neroverdi are currently 12th in the league standings, having won five of their 16 matches.

Lazio, on the other hand, claimed a 3-1 victory over Sampdoria in their previous league game, with Ciro Immobile scoring twice. They now sit eighth in the table with 25 points.

Sassuolo vs Lazio Team News

Sassuolo will not be not be able to avail the services of Filip Djuricic and Edoardo Goldaniga as they are both injured.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic received a red card during the match against Sampdoria, and so he will be out on Sunday for Lazio.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup: Consigli; Toljan, Ayhan, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez, Henrique; Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori

Lazio possible starting lineup: Strakosha; Hysaj, Felipe, Acerbi, Marusic; Alberto, Cataldi, Basic; Pedro, Immobile, Anderson

Sassuolo vs Lazio Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sassuolo vs Lazio from bet365:

Match-winner:

Sassuolo – 6/4

Draw – 13/5

Lazio – 6/4

Total goals:

Over 2 – 8/15

Under 2– 4/1

Sassuolo vs Lazio Prediction

Both Sassuolo and Lazio haven’t been playing their best football recently. The Neroverdi have won only one of their previous six Serie A matches while Lazio have claimed a single victory from their last four league encounters. However, considering the squad quality, the Eagles should edge past Sassuolo on Sunday. The top football betting sites also share this view.

Predicted final score: Sassuolo 2-3 Lazio

Best Bet: Lazio to win at 6/4.

