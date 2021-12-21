Football Betting Tips — Sassuolo vs Bologna Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Bologna will be desperate to end their losing streak when they take on Sassuolo at the Stadio Città del Tricolore on Wednesday.

Sassuolo vs Bologna Preview

Sassuolo will come into this match on the back of a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina in their previous Serie A match. They have won only two of their last six league matches and are sitting 11th in the table with 24 points.

Bologna, on the other hand, suffered a 2-0 defeat against Juventus last week, with Alvaro Morata and Juan Cuadrado on the scoresheet. I Veltri are currently sitting 12th in the league standings, having 24 points from 18 matches.

Sassuolo vs Bologna Team News

Sassuolo will not be able to avail the services of Pedro Obiang, Filippo Romagna and Filip Djuricic as they are currently injured.

Meanwhile, Bologna will be missing Jersy Schouten and Kingsley Michael on Wednesday due to injury.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup: Consigli; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Frattesi, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Boga; Scamacca

Bologna possible starting lineup: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; Olsen, Soriano, Dominguez, Svanberg, Hickey; Arnautovic, Barrow

Sassuolo vs Bologna Prediction

Sassuolo and Bologna have come up against each other on 15 occasions in the past. They have been evenly matched so far, with each side winning five matches and four ending in draws. However, if we consider the recent form, odds favourite Sassuolo look likely to edge past Bologna on Wednesday.

Predicted final score: Sassuolo 2-1 Bologna

Best Bet: Sassuolo to win at 1/1.

