Football Betting Tips – Sassuolo v Genoa preview & prediction

Sassuolo and Genoa lock horns at the Mapei Stadium on Thursday with the hosts looking to start the new year on a positive note.

Sassuolo v Genoa Match preview

Alessio Dionisi’s lost 3-0 to Bologna in their most recent Serie A outing. The defense has been their biggest problem this season. Meanwhile, the attackers are finding it really hard to put the ball in the back of the net. With just two wins in the last nine outings, Dionisi’s men are under pressure. A poor second half of the campaign threatens to suck them right into a relegation battle.

Genoa on the other hand, have been miserable. Andriy Shevchenko’s arrival hasn’t done much either. The legendary former striker must be wondering what it would take for his players to be more threatening up front.

Sassuolo v Genoa Team News

Hamed Traore is away on AFCON duty while Filip Djuricic is unlikely to be fit in time for this game.

Shevchenko will not be in the dugout after testing positive for COVID-19 alongside Domenico Criscito. Laurens Serpe and Stefano Sturaro are suspended. Mohamed Fares, Zinho Vanheusden, Nicolo Rovella and Felipe Caicedo are out injured.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Consigli; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Harroui, Lopez, Frattesi; Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Sirigu; Biraschi, Masiello, Vazquez; Ghiglione, Badelj, Toure, Portanova, Cambiaso; Pandev, Destro

Sassuolo v Genoa Betting Odds

Match Winner

Sassuolo: 8/13

Draw: 10/3

Genoa: 4/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 39/29

Under 2.5: 4/6

Sassuolo v Genoa Match Prediction

With so many players out injured, it is difficult to see Genoa get anything from this game. The home side should have enough about them to get all three points.

Predicted Final Score: Sassuolo 3-0 Genoa

Best Bet: Home side to win at 8/13

How to watch Sassuolo v Genoa Live Stream

