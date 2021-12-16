Football Betting Tips – Santa Clara v Vitoria preview & prediction

Santa Clara host Vitoria Guimaraes at the Estadio de Sao Miguel on Friday night with the visitors looking to extend their winning streak to three.

Santa Clara v Vitoria Match preview

Stuck in 16th place in the league standings with just 10 points from 14 games, the hosts are in real trouble. They have lost eight games already this season and in the last five games, have conceded 12 goals which makes for a very grim outlook for the Azoreans.

Guimaraes on the other hand, are in 7th place in the league standings. While they have scored 21 goals so far, the visitors tend to concede goals regularly which is the main reason why they’ve dropped so many points. Regardless, Vitoria will be feeling confident about their chances of getting the right result since they have had the upper hand in this fixture in recent years.

Santa Clara v Vitoria Team News

Costinha continues to recover from Achilles tendon rupture that has seen him miss 18 games while defensive midfielder Hidemasa Morita is isolating after contracting COVID-19. A few changes are likely to expected following the 4-1 defeat at the hands of Maritimo.

For Vitoria, Toni Borevkovic continues to recover from a muscle injury while teenage center forward Herculano Nabian is also out. No wholescale changes should be expected from a team that thumped Tondela 5-2 and is on a run of two wins on the trot.

Clara possible starting lineup

Marco, Boateng, Vilanueva, Henrique, Sagna, Morita, Nene, Lincoln, Keyta, Patric, Costa

Vitoria possible starting lineup

Varela, Amaro, Mumin, Soares, Ferreira, Semedo, Silva, Almeida, Edwards, Quaresma, Duarte

Santa Clara v Vitoria Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Santa Clara v Vitoria from bet365:

Match Winner

Santa Clara: 23/10

Draw: 9/4

Vitoria: 6/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 21/20

Under 2.5: 16/9

Santa Clara v Vitoria Match Prediction

The home team are not performing like a side that aspires to stay in topflight Portuguese football while Vitoria have the wind in their sales. Expect a routine win for the visitors who should be looking to mount a stronger assault for a place in any European competition for next season.

Predicted Final Score: Santa Clara 1-5 Vitoria

Best Bet: Vitoria to win at 6/5

