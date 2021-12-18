Football Betting Tips — Sampdoria vs Venezia Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Sampdoria will lock horns with Venezia in the Serie A at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

Sampdoria vs Venezia Preview

Sampdoria will come into this game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Torino in the Coppa Italia. Fabio Quagliarella scored the opening goal before Valerio Verre also struck to seal full points for La Samp. They are currently 14th in the league standings, having secured 18 points from 17 matches.

Venezia, on the other hand, registered a 3-1 win against Ternana in the Coppa Italia, with three of their players earning their names on the scoresheet. The Venice based side are sitting 16th in the league table with 16 points.

Sampdoria vs Venezia Team News

Sampdoria will not be able to call upon the services of Mikkel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Viera and Ernesto Torregrossa as they are all injured. Meanwhile, Venezia will be without Nigeria forward David Okereke who is currently recuperating from a muscle injury.

Sampdoria possible starting lineup: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Ekdal, Thorsby, Verre; Gabbiadini, Caputo

Venezia possible starting lineup: Romero; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps; Crnigoj, Ampadu, Busio; Aramu; Henry, Johnsen

Sampdoria vs Venezia Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sampdoria vs Venezia from bet365:

Match-winner:

Sampdoria – 4/5

Draw – 14/5

Venezia – 10/3

Total goals:

Over 2 – 19/25

Under 2– 3/1

Sampdoria vs Venezia Prediction

Sampdoria bounced back strongly in the Serie A last week after they suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Fiorentina and Lazio. They outclassed Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris to secure full points from the weekend’s encounter. Roberto D’Aversa’s side are currently in rejuvenated form and they are expected to prevail over Venezia on Sunday. This view is also shared by the top football betting sites.

Predicted final score: Sampdoria 2-1 Venezia

Best Bet: Sampdoria to win at 4/5.

