Football Betting Tips – Sampdoria v Torino preview & prediction

Both Sampdoria and Torino are stuck in the bottom half of the Serie A standings but that wouldn’t count for much in the Coppa Italia.

Sampdoria v Torino Match preview

Both sides head into this encounter on the back of crucial wins at the weekend. However, it is Sampdoria who have far bigger problems than their guests from Turin. The Genoese club has improved in recent weeks, winning three out of the last five games. And Roberto D’Aversa would be hoping to see the team get better.

A lot of this is down to the timeless performances of veteran midfielder Antonio Candreva who has managed six goals and five assists in the league.

Torino meanwhile, seem to have finally gotten used to Ivan Juric’s football philosophy. With just 18 goals conceded in 17 games, Il Toro have found consistency as they look to make a rally for a European football spot.

Sampdoria v Torino Team News

Radu Dragusin might be given a look in while Fabio Quagliarella is set to come back to the starting XI.

Alessandro Buongiorna is likely to start in defense for the Turin side with Josip Brekalo set to provide creativity in the final third.

Sampdoria possible starting lineup:

Audero; Dragusin, Yoshida, Chabot, Augello; Candreva, Ekdal, Silva, Askildsen; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini

Torino possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Aina, Lukic, Pobega, Vojvoda; Brekalo, Pjaca; Zaza

Sampdoria v Torino Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sampdoria v Torino from bet365:

Match Winner

Sampdoria: 6/4

Draw: 12/5

Torino: 8/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 19/20

Under 2.5: 1/1

Sampdoria v Torino Match Prediction

While Sampdoria have slowly started playing with more consistency, Torino have a lot of strength in defense and experience of Andrea Belotti to call upon from the bench. A hard fought win for the away side could be on the cards.

Predicted Final Score: Sampdoria 1-2 Torino

Best Bet: Torino to win at 8/5

