Football Betting Tips – Sampdoria v Cagliari preview & prediction

Sampdoria will be looking to move further away from the relegation zone when they take on Cagliari in their first game of the new year.

Sampdoria v Cagliari Match preview

Doria are 9 points away from the relegation zone. However, Roberto D’Aversa would not be happy to see his team stuck in 15th place. They ended the year on a three game unbeaten run which saw them face Genoa, Venezia and Roma.

The visitors on the other hand, are clearly struggling. They are winless in 11 games and the recent 4-0 defeat at the hands of Udinese was something Walter Mazzarri wouldn’t have expected. This could be Cagliari’s closing song in the Serie A as they prepare for life in Serie B.

Sampdoria v Cagliari Team News

Tommaso Aguello and Wladimiro Falcone are out after testing positive for COVID-19 while Kristoffer Askildsen is suspended.

The visitors will be without Dalbert who is suspended. Gaston Pereiro is set to start following Keita Balde’s departure for the AFCON.

Sampdoria possible starting lineup:

Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Ferrari, Murru; Candreva, Silva, Ekdal, Thorsby; Gabbiadini, Caputo

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Cragno; Bellanova, Zappa, Ceppitelli, Carboni, Lykogiannis; Deiola, Grassi, Oliva; Pereiro, Pedro

Sampdoria v Cagliari Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Doria v Cagliari from bet365:

Match Winner

Sampdoria: 17/20

Draw: 11/4

Cagliari: 16/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 16/19

Under 2.5: 13/12

Sampdoria v Cagliari Match Prediction

Cagliari are likely to carry their struggles into the new year and we expect a crucial win for the home side.

Predicted Final Score: Doria 1-0 Cagliari

Best Bet: Doria to win at 17/20

How to watch Sampdoria v Cagliari Live Stream

