Football Betting Tips – Salzburg v Seville preview & prediction

Salzburg and Seville both know that they have an equal chance of going through to the next round of the Champions League on the final match day.

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

Salzburg v Seville Match Preview

Matthias Jaissie’s Salzburg are currently in second place in the group and trail leaders Lille by just a point. Seville meanwhile, are in third place.

The Austrians are already going through what has been a relentless schedule and the young squad is feeling the heat. Following their defeat to Lille, the Austrians relinquished their top spot. However, their fate is in their own hands and a good result against the Spaniards would seem them through to the next round.

Seville on the other hand, still have hopes of a place in the Round of 16 after finally winning their first game of the campaign at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last time out. If they manage to win in Austria, Julen Lopetegui’s side will be guaranteed a place in the next round of the competition.

While their form has not been great, perhaps this game comes at the perfect time for them.

Salzburg v Seville Team News

Noah Okafor’s hamstring injury is bad news which means that Junior Adamu and Benjamin Sesko will be battling to pair up with Karim Adeyemi. Bryan Okoh, Maximilian Wober and Bernardo are all out. Expect Salzburg to play for a draw.

For the Andalusian outfit, Marcos Acuna might not future due to an adductor problem during the win over Villarreal. Erik Lamela had a successful shoulder surgery which means that the Argentine will be out for a few months.

Red Bull Salzburg possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Kristensen, Solet, Onguene, Ulmer; Capaldo, Camara, Siewald; Aaronson; Adeyemi, Sesko

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Bono; Montiel, Carlos, Kounde, Augustinsson; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Gomez, Mir, Ocampos

Salzburg v Seville Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Salzburg v Seville from Betfred:

Match Winner

Salzburg: 21/10

Draw: 5/2

Seville: 13/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 10/11

Under 2.5: 21/20

Salzburg v Seville Match Prediction

It is great to see Salzburg playing with no fear throughout the group stages. However, the Austrians might face a difficult task to get the job done against a Seville side that is much more experienced when it comes to doing well when it matters the most. But stranger things have happened so fingers crossed.

Predicted Final Score: Salzburg 1-1 Seville

Best Bet: Bet on both teams to draw at 5/2

Bet on both sides to draw at 5/2 with Betfred

Salzburg vs Seville Free Bet at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred