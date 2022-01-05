Football Betting Tips – Salernitana v Venezia preview & prediction

Salernitana and Venezia lock horns for the first time this year with relegation a distinct possibility for both sides.

Salernitana v Venezia Match preview

It appears that Stefano Colantuono’s men are staring back at a swift return to Serie B. following a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan, it was confirmed that this team is simply not good enough to survive topflight Italian football. With just 8 points from a possible 54, this is a team in a world of trouble. However, the upcoming encounter might provide some sort of respite for the beleaguered I Granata.

Venezia haven’t fared much better upon their return to Serie A. Paolo Zanetti’s men have a few points on the other relegation threatened sides but need to be more consistent. They have been abysmal away from home, scoring only six times on their travels.

Salernitana v Venezia Team News

Lassana Coulibaly is representing Mali at the AFCON while Wajdi Kechrida is also out. Stefan Strandberg, Matteo Ruggeri and Leonardo Capezzi are all out injured.

Venezia will make a few changes at the back but don’t have any injury concerns.

Salernitana possible starting lineup:

Fiorillo; Gyomber, Gagliolo, Bogdan; Delli Carri, Schiavone, Obi, Kastanos, Ranieri; Ribery, Simy

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Romero; Mazzocchi, Svoboda, Ceccaroni, Haps; Ampadu, Vacca, Crnigoj; Aramu, Kiyine; Forte

Salernitana v Venezia Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Salernitana v Venezia from bet365:

Match Winner

Salernitana: 16/5

Draw: 12/5

Venezia: 5/6

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 11/10

Under 2.5: 16/19

Salernitana v Venezia Match Prediction

While the home side have had it rough in the Serie A, they might still be able to get something out of a team that struggles away from home.

Predicted Final Score: Salernitana 1-1 Venezia

Best Bet: Draw at 12/5

