Football Betting Tips – Saint-Etienne v Nantes preview & prediction

Saint-Etienne will be hoping for a better end to a forgettable year that has seen them inch closer and closer towards relegations.

Watch and bet on Saint-Etienne v Nantes live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 20:00 GMT on Wednesday December 22. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Saint-Etienne v Nantes Match preview

Les Verts are stuck at the bottom of the league table and as they prepare to take on Nantes, they know that it might be a little too late for them. Pascal Dupraz is at the wheel and in his first game in charge, managed to beat La Duchere 1-0 in the Coupe de France. The former striker has enough experience in management and back in 2016, helped Toulouse avoid the drop. Will the relegation specialist work his magic again?

Nantes on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league standings. Les Canaris recently defeated Lens in Ligue 1 and Antoine Kombouare should be hoping for another win which would take them closer to a European berth.

Saint-Etienne v Nantes Team News

Etienne Green is out for six weeks after breaking his elbow against Reims. Denis Bouanga is suspended for this encounter.

Nantes have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Saint-Etienne possible starting lineup:

Bajic; Trauco, Kolodziejczak, Nade, Moukoudi; Neyou, Camara, Boudebouz; Krasso, Khazri, Nordin

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Fabio, Castelletto, Girotto, Merlin; Kolo Muani, Cyprien, Chirivella, Coco; Simon, Blas

Saint-Etienne v Nantes Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Saint-Etienne v Nantes from bet365:

Match Winner

Saint-Etienne: 31/20

Draw: 11/5

Nantes: 19/20

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 8/7

Under 2.5: 11/14

Saint-Etienne v Nantes Match Prediction

Les Verts might have won a game in the Coupe de France, but they have been far too poor in the league. Nantes on the other hand, are flying high and would be looking to take the game to the home side.

Predicted Final Score: Saint-Etienne 0-1 Nantes

Best Bet: Nantes to win at 19/20

Bet on Nantes to win at 19/20 with bet365

How to watch Saint-Etienne v Nantes Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Saint-Etienne v Nantes live online from 20:00 pm BST on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Saint-Etienne v Nantes Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: