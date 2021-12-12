Football Betting Tips — Roma vs Spezia Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Roma will lock horns with Spezia at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday in the Serie A.

Roma vs Spezia Preview

Roma will enter this match on the back of a 3-2 victory over CSKA Sofia in the Europa Conference League. Tammy Abraham scored a brace while Borja Mayoral also earned his name on the scoresheet to help his side to a thrilling victory. La Lupa are currently seventh in the league standings, having claimed 25 points from 16 matches.

Spezia, on the other hand, played out a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo last weekend. Thiago Motta’ side have been enduring a difficult run in the Serie A as they have lost four of their previous six league matches.

Roma vs Spezia Team News

Roma boss Jose Mourinho will not be able to avail the services of Nicolo Zaniolo and Gianluca Mancini who are suspended for accumulated yellow cards. Meanwhile, Spezia will be without Emmanuel Quartsin Gyasi and Leo Sena as they are both injured.

Roma possible starting lineup: Patricio; Kumbulla, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Vina; Shomurodov, Abraham

Spezia possible starting lineup: Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Bastoni; Kovalenko, Sala, Maggiore; Verde, Nzola, Gyasi

Roma vs Spezia Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Roma vs Spezia from bet365:

Match-winner:

Roma – 2/5

Draw – 4/1

Spezia – 13/2

Total goals:

Over 2 – 11/20

Under 2– 79/20

Roma vs Spezia Prediction

Roma have been inconsistent in the Italian top-flight this season, with La Lupa winning eight and losing seven games so far. However, their home form against the lower-ranked sides have been impressive this campaign. Jose Mourinho’s side are favourites to win against Spezia on Monday with the top football betting sites.

Predicted final score: Roma 3-1 Spezia

Best Bet: Roma to win at 2/5.

How to watch Roma vs Spezia Live Stream

