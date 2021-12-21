Football Betting Tips — Roma vs Sampdoria Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Roma will be looking to continue their good momentum when they take on Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Watch and bet on Roma vs Sampdoria live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 6:30 pm BST on Wednesday December 22. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Roma vs Sampdoria Preview

Roma claimed a stunning 4-1 victory over Atalanta last weekend, with Tammy Abraham earning a brace. La Lupa have now claimed back-to-back wins in the Italian top-flight and have moved to fifth in the league standings.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw against Venezia in their previous Serie A match. Roberto D’Aversa’s side scored an early goal but the away side managed to equalise and earned a point from the league encounter.

Roma vs Sampdoria Team News

Roma boss Jose Mourinho will have to contend with a few injuries, with Stephan El Shaarawy, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Leonardo Spinazzola all sidelined.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria will be without Mikkel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Vieira and Ernesto Torregrossa as they are nursing their injuries.

Roma possible starting lineup: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Vina, Zaniolo, Abraham

Sampdoria possible starting lineup: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Ekdal, Thorsby, Verre; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella

Roma vs Sampdoria Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Roma vs Sampdoria from bet365:

Match-winner:

Roma – 11/20

Draw – 10/3

Sampdoria – 9/2

Total goals:

Over 2 – 8/13

Under 2– 18/5

Roma vs Sampdoria Prediction

Jose Mourinho’s side will be full of confidence after they claimed a big victory over Atalanta in their previous Serie A match. With only just 29 percent of possession, Roma outclassed the home side to move to fifth in the league standings. They are likely to continue their good form when they square off with Sampdoria on Wednesday.

Predicted final score: Roma 3-1 Sampdoria

Best Bet: Roma to win at 11/20.

Get Roma to win at 11/20 with bet365

How to watch Roma vs Sampdoria Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Roma vs Sampdoria live online from 6:30 pm BST on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Roma vs Sampdoria Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: