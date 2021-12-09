Football Betting Tips – Rennes v Nice preview & prediction

Roazhon Park will see Rennes and Nice lock horns on Sunday in what promises to be an entertaining encounter.

Rennes v Nice Match Preview

Les Rogues et Noirs were in fine form against Saint-Etienne in their previous Ligue 1 outing, mauling Saint-Etienne 5-0. Bruno Genesio’s men are playing an entertaining brand of football and are on course to qualifying for the Champions League next season.

The game against OGC Nice will not be a straightforward affair but the home side will be counting on the likes of Martin Terrier and Gaetan Laborde to come up with the goods.

Nice on the other hand, have slipped up a little and lost 3-0 to Strasbourg last time out. Les Aiglons still have a great chance of a top three place but really need to find consistency in their displays. A lot of onus would be on star forward Amine Gouiri who has scored eight goals and provided four assists so far this season.

Rennes v Nice Team News

Flavien Tait and Jeremy Gelin miss out due to injuries.

For Nice, Robson Bambu is the only absentee.

Rennes possible starting lineup

Gomis, Assignon, Omari, Aguerd, Truffert, Martin, Majer, Santamaria, Bouriegaud, Terrier, Laborde

Nice possible starting lineup

Benitez, Bard, Daniliuc, Todibo, Atal, Lemina, Thuram, Kluivert, Stengs, Gouiri, Dolberg

Rennes v Nice Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Rennes v Nice from bet365:

Match winner

Rennes: 19/20

Draw: 13/5

Nice: 14/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/14

Under 2.5: 19/20

Rennes v Nice Match Prediction

The Breton giants are in fine form at the moment and head into this tie knowing that another win would serve to secure their second place in the league standings.

Predicted Final Score: Rennes 2-0 Nice

Best Bet: Rennes to win at 19/20

