Football Betting Tips – Reims v Saint-Etienne preview & prediction

Saint-Etienne will be hoping against hope as they take on Stade de Reims at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Saturday.

Reims v Saint-Etienne Match Preview

Reims might not be far off from relegation troubles but at least Oscar Garcia’s side have a big chance of surviving the drop unlike their visitors who are at the bottom of the pile.

In their previous Ligue 1 outing, Reims lost 2-1 to Angers which ended their four game unbeaten streak that saw them defeat Lyon and Clermont Foot. In their last five fixtures, Reims have managed to score five goals but have conceded five as well which means that there’s always a chance to score against Garcia’s men.

Saint-Etienne are in a really bad place at the moment. Following last week’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Stade Rennes, Les Verts sacked manager Claude Puel. The Rhone giants are at the bottom of the table and do not look like a team that will survive the drop.

The task is really difficult for caretaker manager Julien Sable who inherits a squad that has conceded 11 goals in their last five Ligue 1 matches.

Reims v Saint-Etienne Team News

Arber Zeneli is the only injury concern. The winger has been out due to a cruciate ligament rupture since August and is expected to be back by February next year. Berisha is suspended for this encounter

Saint-Etienne have a fully fit squad to call upon.

Reims Possible Starting Lineup

Rajkovic, Abdelhamid, Gravillon, Faes, Lopy, Matusiwa, Konan, Foket, Doumbia, Ektike, Kebbal

Saint-Etienne Possible Starting Lineup

Green, Kolodziejcak, Macon, Nae, Mououdi, Camara, Boudebouz, Nordin, Aouchiche, Khazri, Krassp

Reims v Saint-Etienne Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Reims v Saint-Etienne from bet365:

Match Winner

Reims: 23/20

Draw: 11/5

Saint-Etienne: 13/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 29/20

Under 2.5: 13/20

Reims v Saint-Etienne Match Prediction

We don’t expect the visitors to put up much resistance. Les Verts are likely to go down this season and a win for Reims will take them closer to what is rapidly becoming an unavoidable fate.

Predicted final score: Reims 2-0 Saint-Etienne

Best Bet: Reims to win at 23/20

