Football Betting Tips — Real Madrid vs Cadiz Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Real Madrid will be looking to continue their impressive run in La Liga when they take on Cadiz on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Preview

Real Madrid have been spectacular in the top-flight this season. They have now claimed seven league victories on the trot since their goalless draw against Osasuna in October. Los Blancos are currently at the top of the La Liga table, with eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla.

Cadiz, on the other hand, will enter this match on the back of a 1-0 victory over Albacete in the Copa del Rey, with Florin Andone earning his name on the scoresheet.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Team News

Real Madrid will not be able to call upon the services of Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Andriy Lunin due to positive coronavirus tests.

Meanwhile, Cadiz will be without Jose Mari, Jon Ander Garrido and Issac Carcelen due to injury.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Camavinga; Hazard, Jovic, Vinicius

Cadiz possible starting lineup: Ledesma; Akapo, Fali, Cala, Espino; Fernandez, Jonsson, Alarcon; Alejo, Lozano, Arzamendia

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Real Madrid vs Cadiz:

Match-winner:

Real Madrid – 1/5

Draw – 13/2

Cadiz – 10/1

Total goals:

Over 2 – 43/100

Under 2– 5/1

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Prediction

Real Madrid have been spectacular in La Liga in the previous few weeks. They boast one of the best squads in Europe and will be heavy favourites with top football betting sites to win over Cadiz who are looking likely candidates to suffer the drop at the end of the season.

Predicted final score: Real Madrid 3-0 Cadiz

Best Bet: Real Madrid to win at 1/5.

