Real Betis and Real Sociedad return to La Liga to do battle at the Benito Villamarin after securing European qualifications. Real Betis need a win to put pressure on second-placed Sevilla.

The two sides will meet on the 12th of December at 18:30 BST.

Returning from Europe, Real Betis who secured a win against Barcelona in their last league game, will now host Real Sociedad to a battle for points. Real Betis have won only 2 of their last 11 La Liga games against Real Sociedad, drawing 3 and losing 6. They will be hoping to add to their wins on Sunday.



Real Sociedad also return from booking a next round spot in Europe and are looking for a victory to help leapfrog Atletico Madrid and Real Betis. That would get them from 5th place to 3rd place. They will feel they have a chance to do this since they have won 6 of their last 11 La Liga games against Real Betis.

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad team news

Real Betis possible starting lineup: Silva; Bellerin, Pezzella, Ruiz, Miranda; Akouokou, Guardado; Lainez, Fekir, Tello; Iglesias



Real Sociedad possible starting lineup: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico; Portu, Zubimendi, Guevara, Januzaj; Isak, Oyarzabal

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad form guide

Real Betis come into this game having won their last La Liga game against Barcelona. They have won their last 3 La Liga games, having lost the previous 2. That makes it 3 wins and 2 losses in 5 games for them.

However, Real Sociedad desperately need a win. They have lost their last 2 La Liga games and have also had 2 draws in their last 5 La Liga games. That means they have only 1 win in their last 5 La Liga matches.

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad odds

Match winner:

Real Betis – 2.25

Draw – 3.30

Real Sociedad – 3.20



Total goals

Over 2.5: 2.00

Under 2.5: 1.80



Both teams to score

Yes – 1.75

No – 2.00

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad prediction

Most of the best football betting sites believe Real Betis are more likely to win this match. They have a better form at the moment despite having a poor record against Real Sociedad. Sportslens believes Real Betis are likely winners.



Prediction: Real Betis win