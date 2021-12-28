Football Betting Tips – Reading v Fulham preview & prediction

Fulham would be eager to end their winless streak as they take on Reading on Wednesday night.

Reading v Fulham Match preview

The Cottagers have been a little inconsistent of late and lost to Sheffield United 1-0 at home last time out. Marco Silva knows how congested things are at the top half of the table and would be hoping for a better end to the year. The Londoners have been without a win since November 20 and now is a good time to return to winning ways against Reading who are fighting for survival.

The Royals haven’t played like a team that is threatened by relegation. In the last six games, they have managed just eight points. Veljko Paunovic knows that his team can do much better. However, the game against the league leaders is not going to be an easy one.

Reading v Fulham Team News

Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom have been declared fit for this encounter. However, quite a few might miss out after dealing with the coronavirus in the last two weeks.

Jean Michael Seri might make way for Tom Cairney for Silva’s side.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Southwood, Holmes, Moore, Dann; Yiadom, Drinkwater, Laurent, Rahman; Swift, Halilovic; Carroll

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Rodak; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Cariney; Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano; Mitrovic

Reading v Fulham Match Prediction

This is the game where The Cottagers will return to winning ways. Reading might not be able to field their best players due to the COVID-19 situation and the Londoners are likely to take advantage of the situation.

Predicted Final Score: Reading 1-3 Fulham

