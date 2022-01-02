Football Betting Tips – Reading v Derby preview & prediction

Reading and Derby face of at the Madkeski Stadium on Monday afternoon with both teams fighting for survival.
Reading v Derby Match preview
Reading will be playing for the first time in 23 days, with the Royals looking for more consistency. They lost out to West Brom in the last game they played and Veljko Paunovic would be desperate for a good run of form in January as the team looks to move away from the relegation zone.
Derby are at the bottom of the pile but the Rams’ position isn’t entirely their own fault. Had they not been docked 21 points, Wayne Rooney’s side would have been in 13th place. But it is what it is and after beating Blackpool, West Brom and Stoke, they still have hopes of surviving the drop.
Reading v Derby Team News
Andy Yiadom, Danny Drinkwater, John Swift and Ejaria have returned from injury.
Rooney also has a clean bill of health.
Reading possible starting lineup:
Southwood; Yiadom, Holmes, Dann, Baba; Laurent; Halilovic, Drinkwater, Swift, Ejaria; Carroll
Derby County possible starting lineup:
Allsop; Jagielka, Davies, Forsyth; Byrne, Thompson, Bird, Knight, Ebosele; Kazim-Richards, Plange
Reading v Derby Betting Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Reading v Derby from bet365:
Match Winner
Reading: 5/4
Draw: 23/10
Derby: 21/10
Total Goals
Over 2.5: 19/13
Under 2.5: 31/50
Reading v Derby Match Prediction
The hosts might be in a good run of form, but the same can be said about Derby who might have had a testing time, but have done really well. Perhaps an away win could be on the cards.
Predicted Final Score: Reading 0-1 Derby
Best Bet: Derby to win at 21/10
Bet on Derby to win at 21/10 with bet365
