Football Betting Tips – Reading v Derby preview & prediction

Reading and Derby face of at the Madkeski Stadium on Monday afternoon with both teams fighting for survival.

Reading v Derby Match preview

Reading will be playing for the first time in 23 days, with the Royals looking for more consistency. They lost out to West Brom in the last game they played and Veljko Paunovic would be desperate for a good run of form in January as the team looks to move away from the relegation zone.

Derby are at the bottom of the pile but the Rams’ position isn’t entirely their own fault. Had they not been docked 21 points, Wayne Rooney’s side would have been in 13th place. But it is what it is and after beating Blackpool, West Brom and Stoke, they still have hopes of surviving the drop.

Reading v Derby Team News

Andy Yiadom, Danny Drinkwater, John Swift and Ejaria have returned from injury.

Rooney also has a clean bill of health.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Southwood; Yiadom, Holmes, Dann, Baba; Laurent; Halilovic, Drinkwater, Swift, Ejaria; Carroll

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Allsop; Jagielka, Davies, Forsyth; Byrne, Thompson, Bird, Knight, Ebosele; Kazim-Richards, Plange

Reading v Derby Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Reading v Derby from bet365:

Match Winner

Reading: 5/4

Draw: 23/10

Derby: 21/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 19/13

Under 2.5: 31/50

Reading v Derby Match Prediction

The hosts might be in a good run of form, but the same can be said about Derby who might have had a testing time, but have done really well. Perhaps an away win could be on the cards.

Predicted Final Score: Reading 0-1 Derby

Best Bet: Derby to win at 21/10

How to watch Reading v Derby Live Stream

