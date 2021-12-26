Football Betting Tips – Rangers v St Mirren preview & prediction

Rangers are the winter champs already but they would be eager to keep Celtic at bay as they take on St Mirren.

Rangers v St Mirren Match preview

The Gers have a six-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and the reigning champions will be looking to add to their advantage.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has done a great job since replacing Steven Gerrard at the helm. The Govan giants are on a four-game winning streak and another win will get them closer to retaining their title.

The Buddies meanwhile, will head into this encounter with a lot of confidence. They held Celtic to a draw, thanks to some superb goalkeeping by Dean Lyness. The reserve shot-stopper made 31 stops during the game and will be eager to put on a similar showing against the Gers.

Rangers v St Mirren Team News

The hosts welcome back Borna Barisic and Leon Balogun with the latter expected to start from the bench. However, Filip Helander, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe remain unavailable.

The visitors will be severely depleted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This was the reason why Lyness was given a rare start. Joe Shaughnessy is back while Conor McCarthy remains sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Arfield, Kamara, Aribo; Hagi, Kent, Morelos

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Alnwick; Shaughnessy, Dunne, Fraser; Millar, Flynn, Power, Tanser; McGrath, Kiltie; Main

Rangers v St Mirren Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Rangers v St Mirren from bet365:

Match Winner

Rangers: 1/10

Draw: 8/1

St Mirren: 28/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 4/9

Under 2.5: 39/19

Rangers v St Mirren Match Prediction

The reigning Scottish champions are favorites to win this encounter based on their current form and the visiting team’s COVID-19 enforced problems.

Predicted Final Score: Ranger 4-0 St Mirren

Best Bet: Rangers to win at 1/10

