Football Betting Tips – QPR v Bournemouth preview & prediction

Bournemouth need to get back to winning ways as they end the year 2021 with a game against QPR on Monday night.

QPR v Bournemouth Match preview

Currently on a run of six games without a win, the Terriers need to ensure that they end the year with a win at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Scott Parker’s men have faltered somewhat in recent weeks, not managing a single win in their last six outings in the Championship. This is why they have relinquished their top spot to Fulham. With Blackburn Rovers breathing down their neck, a return to winning ways is crucial as the visitors look to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League next year.

After finishing ninth in the league last season, the Royals have done really well for themselves and can even push for an automatic promotion place. Their run of six games without defeat ended last time out at the hands of Stoke who won the game 2-0. Nonetheless, Mark Warburton’s side have done well for themselves and their ability to score goals has helped them a lot.

QPR v Bournemouth Team News

Lyndon Dykes is making good progress in his recovery from an ankle injury but will not feature on Monday night. Jordy de Wijs and Sam McCallum are also out injured. Andre Gray might start ahead of Charlie Austin.

The Terriers will be without Adam Smith but Emiliano Marcondes is likely to return to the starting XI.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Dieng; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet; Kakay, Dozzell, Johansen, Field; Chair, Willock; Gray

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Travers; Stacey, Cahill, Kelly, Brady; L Cook, Kilkenny; Marcondes, Christie, Anthony; Solanke

QPR v Bournemouth Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for QPR v Bournemouth from bet365:

Match Winner

QPR: 29/20

Draw: 12/5

Bournemouth: 9/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/14

Under 2.5: 11/10

QPR v Bournemouth Match Prediction

Both teams have had their own issues at the back but we feel that their ability to defend well in testing circumstances will make the different on the night. A draw is the most likely outcome.

Predicted Final Score: QPR 1-1 Bournemouth

Best Bet: Draw at 12/5

