The busy festive football schedule continues with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United in league action this Saturday, and if you’re short of betting time due to Xmas shopping, don’t stress because our expert has a five-fold set of 15/1 BTTS tips to share. Plus, find out how you can Bet £10 Get £30 at Betfred.

Click here to join Betfred and Bet £10 Get £30 + 30 free spins today

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Both Teams To Score: No

Brentford vs Watford Both Teams To Score (Friday Night)

Chelsea vs Leeds United Both Teams To Score: No

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Both Teams To Score

Manchester United vs Norwich City Both Teams To Score: No

Betting on this selection of BTTS betting tips provides odds of close to 15/1 at Betfred and a return of £157.20 on a £10 stake.

Click to bet with Betfred

Premier League BTTS Tips

For a more detailed analysis of our set of Premier League BTTS Accumulator Tips, see below:

Note: Brentford vs Watford is on Friday night, not Saturday. If you are reading this on Saturday, Arsenal vs Southampton BTTS is available at similar odds to Brentford vs Watford, keeping your Acca at approx 15/1.

BTTS Tips: Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – (No BTTS) 8/15

Games between Man City and Wolves have yielded BTTS positive results for bettors in three consecutive games. So, selecting this game as a BTTS negative leg on our Acca may seem counterintuitive to some, but hear us out:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rested his first choice CB pairing of Laporte and Dias vs RB Leipzig in midweek, as well as starting CDM Rodri and GK Ederson, meaning these players will be fully refreshed ahead of the visit of Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Also, Wolves have been profligate in front of goal in recent games. Bruno Lage’s team has failed to score in any of its last three games and has only scored one goal in its last five in all competitions.

Click to bet with Betfred

BTTS Tips: Brentford vs Watford (Friday Night – 8/11)

We are slightly less convinced that Southampton score at the Emirates than we are by Watford’s prospects of a goal tonight vs Brentford, which is why we’ve added one Friday evening match to the Acca. As mentioned, if you are reading this on Saturday, swap this game out for Arsenal vs Southampton BTTS.

The reason we’ve vouched for this game is as follows:

Four of the last five games between Brentford and Watford have resulted in BTTS bets winning

BTTS bets have yielded positive results in each of Watford’s last four league matches

Six of the last eight Brentford matches have resulted in both teams scoring goals

BTTS Tips: Chelsea vs Leeds United – (No BTTS) 8/11

As with Manchester City, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel opted to rest his best defensive players in the 3-3 draw against Zenit Saint-Petersburg on Wednesday. So, expect to see the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva in top form at Stamford Bridge come Saturday afternoon.

Leeds do boast a decent goalscoring record on the year, averaging a goal a game in the league. But, we’re backing a refreshed Chelsea backline to return to the kind of form that saw it concede just four goals in the opening 12 EPL matches.

Chelsea 2-0 Leeds would be our best bet for this one.

Click to bet with Betfred

BTTS Tips: Liverpool vs Aston Villa – 4/5

It goes without saying that Liverpool will score at Anfield. The Kop faithful have been treated to 18 goals in just seven games to date.

On top of that, each of the last three games between Liverpool and Aston Villa have resulted in BTTS results for bettors, including 2-1 and 7-2 wins for Liverpool at Anfield.

We think Steven Gerrard has Aston Villa playing great football. This is evidenced by the fact that the Villians have scored in each of their last four games and have registered eight goals in total in that time. So, we’re backing them to grab an away goal tomorrow and t make a game of it before Liverpool’s superior firepower upfront blasts them out.

4-1 Liverpool.

BTTS Tips: Norwich City vs Manchester United – (No BTTS) 11/10

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Old Trafford, interim managers Michael Carrick and now Ralf Rangnick have at least improved the Red Devils’ woeful defensive record – United have only conceded four goals in five games since the Norweigan departed. Hardly anything to write home about but a marked improvement on the 2.2 goals per game they were shipping!

United rested the backline that began against Crystal Palace for the midweek game vs Young Boys, so the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Alex Telles should be fit and firing, and we’re backing another week of learning Ralf Rangnick’s ‘heavy metal’ press to pay dividends vs a Norwich side that’s not exactly confident on the ball.

United have also kept clean sheets in three of their last six games vs Norwich, so they’ve every chance of doing so again come tomorrow evening.

Click to bet with Betfred

Premier League BTTS ACCA

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers BTTS: No

Brentford vs Watford BTTS

Chelsea vs Leeds United BTTS: No

Liverpool vs Aston Villa BTTS

Manchester United vs Norwich City BTTS: No

Betting on Saturday’s selection of EPL BTTS tips at Betfred provides odds of close to 15/1 and a return of £157.20 from a £10 stake.

Click to bet with Betfred

Saturday’s Premier League Football Free Bets

By signing up at Betfred in time for tomorrow’s top slate of English Premier League action, newcomers to the betting site are eligible to benefit from Betfred’s Bet £10 Get £30 promo (+ 30 free spins at the casino).

Click the link to go to Betfred.com Register a new betting account using promo code SPORTS60 Place a £10 bet on any sports market with odds of Evens or greater As soon as your qualifying bet settles, Betfred will credit your account with £30 in free bets and 30 free spins at the casino

Click here to get £30 in Free Bets at Betfred