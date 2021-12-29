Football Betting Tips – Porto v Benfica preview & prediction

Porto lock horns with Benfica in what is bound to be a stern test for Nelson Verissimo who will be at the dugout for the first time.

Porto v Benfica Match preview

Porto are all set for a domestic treble this time around following a 3-0 thumping of Benfica in the last 16 of the Taca de Portugal. Sergio Conceicao’s men are yet to taste defeat this season. On Thursday, Estadio do Dragao will see them take on their bitter rivals once again. A win would be vital for the league leaders who cannot afford any slipups with Sporting level on points with them and not in a mood to drop points any time soon.

Benfica on the other hand, are in a lot of trouble. They have had a few testing weeks after making such a strong start to the season. They trail their rivals by four points and manager Jorge Jesus’ position at the club had become untenable after the defeat in cup competition. As Aguilas have the best defensive record in the league but it will be tested to its limit by the home side who love scoring goals.

Porto v Benfica Team News

A similar side that annihilated the visitors a few days ago is expected with Iran international Mehdi Taremi set to spearhead the attack alongside Evanilson. Ivan Marcano remains unavailable since his leg injury in October. The same goes for Marko Grujic who is nursing a muscle injury.

The visitors will see Nelson Verissimo replace Jorge Jesus at the dugout and a lot will be expected of Darwin Nunez who has scored 10 goals in the last seven games. However, Rodrigo Pinho and Lucas Verissimo are both out.

Porto v Benfica Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Porto v Benfica from bet365:

Match Winner

Porto: 8/11

Draw: 14/5

Benfica: 15/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 42/41

Under 2.5: 10/11

Porto v Benfica Match Prediction

The home side are in no mood of dropping points and the new manager will need some time to get the visitors back to their usual best. However, the game is likely to be a tightly-contested affair.

Predicted Final Score: Porto 1-0 Benfica

Best Bet: Porto to win at 8/11

How to watch Porto v Benfica Live Stream

