Football Betting Tips – Portimonense v Arouca preview & prediction

Portimonense would be looking to continue their winning streak as they take on newly-promoted Arouca at the weekend.

Portimonense v Arouca Match preview

Paulo Sergio’s side have made a flying start to the campaign that has seen them move closer to fighting for a place in Europe next season. And after sealing a hard fought 1-0 win over Moreirense in their previous league encounter, the home side would be eager to make things difficult for Arouquense who are only two points away from the relegation play off spot.

Armando Evangelista has done a great job, guiding them to promotion back to topflight Portuguese football but ensuring safety would be an even greater achievement. They’re currently winless in two games, losing to Vizela 4-1 at the weekend. A return to winning ways is crucial for the visitors.

Portimonense v Arouca Team News

For the home side, Acraf Lazaar has missed nine games due to a fibula fracture and the left-back is unlikely to return this year.

For the visitors, Yaw Moses and Jose Manuel Velazquez remain out for the foreseeable future.

Portimonense possible starting lineup:

Samuel, Possignolo, Pedrao, Willyan RO, Carlinhos, Pedro Sa, Fernandes, Nakajima, Boa Morte, Fabricio

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Haymamba, Campi, Basso, Thales, Esgaio, Silva, Kouassi, Altman, Arsenio, Bukia, Andre Silva

Portimonense v Arouca Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Portimonense v Arouca from bet365:

Match Winner

Portimonense: 1/1

Draw: 23/10

Arouca: 11/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/10

Under 2.5: 16/25

Portimonense v Arouca Match Prediction

We believe that this will be an open affair at the start but both teams might be more worried about keeping a clean sheet that might work in the home side’s favor who are likely to edge this one out.

Predicted Final Score: Portimonense 1-0 Arouca

Best Bet: Under 2.5 goals at16/25

