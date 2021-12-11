Football Betting Tips – Peterborough v Millwall preview & prediction

Peterborough have not won in the league since October and should be looking to get their campaign back on track.

Peterborough v Millwall Match preview

Currently stuck in the relegation zone, Peterborough need to remember how to win games. Darren Ferguson’s men have not won since October 23 and have not found the net in their last five outings. They are currently six points adrift of 21-place Cardiff City.

The Posh need a win today in order to start moving away from the relegation zone but Millwall are not going to be an easy team to overcome.

Millwall ended their four game winless streak with a home win against Birmingham City last week. The win took Gary Rowett’s men to eighth place in the league standings and they are ever so close to the promotion playoffs spot. However, their away form has been questionable but it could all change today.

Peterborough v Millwall Team News

Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones are still sideline while Christy Pym continues to be sidelined after a dressing room bust-up with Ferguson.

Ryan Leonard and Connor Mahoney are sidelined for the visitors.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Cornell; Beevers, Kent, Edwards; Thompson, Taylor, Norburn, Grant, Butler; Dembele, Clarke-Harris

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; McNamara, Evans, Mitchell, Malone; J. Wallace; Bradshaw, Afobe

Peterborough v Millwall Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Birmingham v Cardiff from bet365:

Match Winner

Peterborough: 11/85

Draw: 21/10

Millwall: 11/8

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 6/5

Under 2.5: 13/7

Peterborough v Millwall Match Prediction

While Peterborough are going to return to winning ways at some point, it might not start today. Expect Millwall to register a comfortable win over a team that has forgotten how to win games.

Predicted Final Score: Peterborough 1-4 Millwall

Best Bet: Millwall to win at 21/10

