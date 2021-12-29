Football Betting Tips – Pacos v Santa Clara preview & prediction

Pacos de Ferreira would be eager to register another win as they take on Santa Clara on Thursday evening.

Watch and bet on Pacos v Santa Clara live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 17:00 GMT on Thursday December 30. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Pacos v Santa Clara Match preview

The hosts have a new manager at the dugout following the sacking of Jorge Simao who had guided the team to fifth place last season. His replacement, Cesar Peixoto had a great start to his career with a well-deserved win over Tondela. That win ended a run of 10 games without a win. Pacos are now 11th in the league standings and need to continue winning to add more distance between them and teams fighting relegation.

The visitors managed a 1-0 win over Vitoria last time out. Os Acoreasnos were on a four game winless run before that win. They made a poor start to the campaign which is why they’re currently battling to move away from the relegation spot.

Pacos v Santa Clara Team News

Joao Vigario remains sidelined due to a serious knee injury.

The visitors will be without Ruben Oliveira who hasn’t been in action since May. Costinha has been out since August. The same goes for Iran international Mohammad Mohebi who has missed five games through injury.

Pacos de Ferreira possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Antunes, Maracas, Lima, Silva; Pires, Ibrahim, Carlos; Silva, Ze Uilton, Denilson

Santa Clara possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Rodrigues, Afonso, Henrique, Mansur; Carvalho, Morita, Lincoln; Allano, Patric, Costa

Pacos v Santa Clara Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Pacos v Santa Clara from bet365:

Match Winner

Pacos: 8/5

Draw: 21/10

Santa Clara: 15/8

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 29/20

Under 2.5: 8/13

Pacos v Santa Clara Match Prediction

While the contest between these two sides could be a thrilling affair, we expect a draw.

Predicted Final Score: Pacos de Ferreira 2-2 Santa Clara

Best Bet: Draw at 21/10

Bet on Draw at 21/10 with bet365

How to watch Pacos v Santa Clara Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Pacos v Santa Clara live online from 17:00 pm BST on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Pacos v Santa Clara Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: