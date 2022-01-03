Athletic Bilbao would be aiming to start 2022 on a winning note when they take on Osasuna on Monday night.

Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao Match preview

Osasuna are pretty much safe from relegation fears. The Rojillos are currently 13th in the league standings and have been in the topflight for the last two years. They have drawn three of their last four La Liga games which also included a 2-2 draw with Barcelona back in December.

Bilbao on the other hand, lost to Real Madrid 2-1 in their last game of 2021. The Basque giants are struggling at the moment. A run of one win in the last 10 games has seen them drop to 11th place in the league standings and results need to pick up if they want to push for European football.

Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao Team News

Jesus Areso is out injured while Manu Sanchez, Inigo Perez, Ivan Marquez, Chimy Avila and Darko Brasanac are out due to positive COVID tests.

The Basques would be without Asier Villalibre while Peru Nolaskoain, Yuri Berchiche and Dani Vivian are also out injured. Unai Nunez, Oier Zarraga, Raul Garcia and Inigo Lekue have tested postitive.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Vidal, D Garcia, U Garcia, Cote; Torres, Moncayola, Torro, R Garcia; Kike, Budimir

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; De Marcos, Alvarez, Martinez, Balenziaga; N Williams, Vencedor, D Garcia, Muniain; I Williams, Sancet

Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao from bet365:

Match Winner

Osasuna: 2/10

Draw: 19/10

Bilbao: 6/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 48/29

Under 2.5: 11/20

Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao Match Prediction

With both teams missing several key players, a draw is the most likely outcome.

Predicted Final Score: 1-1

Best Bet: Draw at 19/10

