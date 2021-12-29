Football Betting Tips – Nottingham v Huddersfield preview & prediction

Nottingham will be eager to close in on a playoff spot when they host Huddersfield on Thursday evening.
Nottingham v Huddersfield Match preview
Forest have been in great form this season. They’re unbeaten in their last nine games at the Riverside Stadium which is why they have every chance of featuring in the promotion playoffs. While they were well beaten by Middlesbrough, the East Midlands club has don well throughout the season. Cooper’s appointment has been a masterstroke from the management.
The Terriers meanwhile, have been very inconsistent of late and their inability to win regularly might cost them. Carlos Corberan’s men came from behind to beat Blackpool. However, they need to continue winning games in order to avoid slipping out of the top six.
Nottingham v Huddersfield Team News
Forest welcome back Djed Spence but Max Lowe still needs a few days to return to full fitness.
Tom Lees misses out for the visitors but Levi Colwill is set for a return.
Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:
Samba; Worrall, Figueiredo, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback; Zinckernagel, Grabban, Johnson
Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:
Nicholls; Pearson, Sarr, Colwill; Thomas, High, O’Brien, Toffolo; Koroma, Ward, Sinani
Nottingham v Huddersfield Betting Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Nottingham v Huddersfield from bet365:
Match Winner
Nottingham: 1/1
Draw: 12/5
Huddersfield: 14/5
Total Goals
Over 2.5: 13/10
Under 2.5: 13/19
Nottingham v Huddersfield Match Prediction
This might be a great opportunity for the Terriers to consolidate their place in the top six. However, we expect a cagey affair with very small margins determining the outcome.
Predicted Final Score: Forest 0-1 Huddersfield
Best Bet: Under 2.5 goals at 13/19
Bet on Under 2.5 goals at 13/19 with bet365
